New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – Breast Cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, with over 250,000 new cases reported each year.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Monica Valero, Breast Surgeon at Bridgeport Hospital, who says that if you notice a change in your body, you shouldn’t wait to seek help.

Dr. Valero says, “I think it’s very important that women know their breasts, know how they feel, and are aware of any change, any lump, or any mass they feel – either in the breast, in the nipple, in the areola area, as well as changes in nipple discharge, discoloration, or changes in the skin.”

And, of course, annual screenings are crucial to prevention. Dr. Valero adds, “Women should start mammograms when they are recommended to you, at the age of 40-45. For those patients with significant family history of breast cancer, or those patients that have had prior breast masses or breast lesions, they may start seeing providers sooner, rather than later.”

In this interview, Dr. Valero answers the following questions:

What if your screening does detect breast cancer?

How do you work with patients to create a surgery plan?

What determines the type of surgery you recommend?

Which surgical method has a higher success rate?

What kind of support services does Bridgeport Hospital offer to

breast cancer patients?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org