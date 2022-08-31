New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Noa Fleiss, a Neonatologist at Bridgeport Hospital about how recent advances in NICU care have helped support families with premature babies.

Dr. Fleiss answers the following questions:

  • How has premature infant care improved in recent years?
  • What kinds of support do you provide in the NICU?
  • Does your team only care for pre-term babies?
  • What trends are you seeing in the care of premature infants?
  • What are some of the benefits of these interventions?
  • What support services do you offer families of premature babies?

To learn more, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org.