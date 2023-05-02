New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) – Many men tend to overlook their health and are less likely to go to the physician or have routine checkups. It’s the first thing to go onto the ‘back burner.’



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Steven Kardos, Urologist at Bridgeport Hospital, about their “Men’s Health Navigation Program,” which offers a virtual screening and triage process, to make access to healthcare simpler for them. It provides

valuable information and tools to assist men in practicing a preventative lifestyle and diagnose problems early.

Dr. Kardos says this program is really a multi-disciplinary approach that addresses not only issues that affect anyone, like heart disease, diabetes, or depression, but it specifically focuses on the unique conditions that men experience, such as prostate cancer, or benign prostate enlargement, which can cause changes in urinary habits and even sexual dysfunction like low testosterone.

In this interview, Dr. Kardos answers the following questions:

How does the “Men’s Health Navigation Program” work?

Is all of the care done virtually?

Why is this kind of program an important part of healthcare?

What are some of the barriers or hesitancies many men have when

it comes to preventative care?

it comes to preventative care? How can a man with a healthcare issue take advantage of this program?

It’s as simple as calling the phone number, 833-MAN-CARE (833-626-2273),

to get started.

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org