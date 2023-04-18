New Haven, Conn.(WTNH) –Cataracts (clouding of the eye’s natural lens) occur when aging, injury or medical conditions, such as diabetes, change the tissue that make up the lens. They affect millions of Americans, and it’s important to know about the many different ways cataracts can be treated.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Vincente Diaz, MD, Chief of Opthalmology at Bridgeport Hospital about this condition.

He answers the following questions:

What are cataracts?

How do they form?

What are the symptoms?

Is there any way to prevent them?

How are cataracts treated?

You can learn more at www.bridgeporthospital.org