New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.

In this segment, Dr. Saul explains the following:

Why is this “Tri-Demic” happening now?

How can people protect themselves and their

families this season?

Dr. Saul also reminds people to follow the basic steps that we’ve practiced over the last 2 ½ years: Hand washing; stay home when you’re sick; cover your mouth & nose if you’re coughing or sneezing; and, of course, repeated hand washing.

To learn more, visit www.bridgeport hospital.org