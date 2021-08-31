Yale New Haven Health Check: Effective care of traumatic injuries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.
Traumatic injuries, they’re sudden, require immediate medical attention and can be life-changing.
Joining us is Dr. Shea Gregg, MD, Chief of Trauma from Bridgeport Hospital.
- What are the keys to effective care of traumatic injuries?
- What types of traumatic injuries are trending up these days, and which are trending down – and why?
- Why is a nationally verified trauma center like Bridgeport Hospital better equipped to handle traumatic injuries than other hospitals that are not trauma centers?
- Do you have a close relationship with community-based first responders, and how important are they in minimizing the impact of traumatic injuries?
