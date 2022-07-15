CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Richard Greiner, Associate Chair of Emergency Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital. He spoke about preventing and treating
serious insect bites.
Dr. Greiner answers the following questions:
- What types of insect bites are seen most often in the Emergency Department at this
time of the year?
- How are these bites treated, especially if patients are allergic?
- What’s the best way to prevent insect bites?
- Are there over-the -counter or household products that can help in
treating insect bites?
- Are insecticides themselves potentially harmful?
To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org