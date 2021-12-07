Yale New Haven Health Check: ER vs. Urgent Care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

When you’re sick or injured you want help fast, but a common question is whether you should visit an urgent care or go to an emergency room.

Here with answers is Dr. Rock Ferrigno, Chairman of Emergency medicine at Bridgeport Hospital.

Bridgeport Hospital’s Urgent Care has experienced nurses and if you end up needing more assistance, they will provide you with a referral.

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.