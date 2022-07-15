CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Persico, a Medical Oncologist at Bridgeport Hospital who specializes in cancer of the gastrointestinal system. He spoke about treatment options and recent trends in care.
Dr. Persico answers the following questions:
- Compared to other cancers, how common are cancers of the gastrointestinal (or GI) system?
- How are these cancers treated?
- What are some of the latest innovations?
- What steps can people take to avoid GI cancers?
- What are some of the possible symptoms of GI cancer?
To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org