CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Persico, a Medical Oncologist at Bridgeport Hospital who specializes in cancer of the gastrointestinal system. He spoke about treatment options and recent trends in care.

Dr. Persico answers the following questions:

  • Compared to other cancers, how common are cancers of the gastrointestinal (or GI) system?
  • How are these cancers treated?
  • What are some of the latest innovations?
  • What steps can people take to avoid GI cancers?
  • What are some of the possible symptoms of GI cancer?

