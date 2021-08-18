Yale New Haven Health Check: Having a safe, happy pregnancy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.
Today we are bringing you tips for having a safe, happy pregnancy.
Joining us is Dr. Jean Tornatore, MD, Residency Program Director/Medical Director of Labor and Delivery, Bridgeport Hospital.
- What are some questions someone should ask when choosing an OBGYN?
- What vaccinations should I get while pregnant and when?
- What should I expect during my labor and delivery?
- Do I need to stop taking my antidepressant if I am pregnant?
- Can I travel during my pregnancy?
To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.