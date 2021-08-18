Yale New Haven Health Check: Having a safe, happy pregnancy

Yale New Haven Health Check

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

Today we are bringing you tips for having a safe, happy pregnancy.

Joining us is Dr. Jean Tornatore, MD, Residency Program Director/Medical Director of Labor and Delivery, Bridgeport Hospital.

  • What are some questions someone should ask when choosing an OBGYN?
  • What vaccinations should I get while pregnant and when?
  • What should I expect during my labor and delivery?
  • Do I need to stop taking my antidepressant if I am pregnant?
  • Can I travel during my pregnancy?

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss