New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – February is American Heart Month, a great time for us all to focus on our cardiovascular health.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Stuart Zarich – Chief of Cardiovascular Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about ways to improve our heart health and steps we can take to reduce our risk of getting heart disease or having a stroke.

In this segment, Dr. Zarich discusses some preventative steps to take and why they are so important:

75 to 90% of all heart disease can be modified by healthy habits. It’s all about diet, weight, exercise, avoiding smoking and excess alcohol.

The Mediterranean Diet, and vegan or vegetarian diets have been the most associated with reduction in heart-related events.

Keeping simple carbohydrates to a minimum is beneficial as well (bread, rice, potatoes, pasta).

Exercising 5 days a week for at least a ½ hr. can make an impact – but any amount of physical activity is helpful.

Including both cardio and strength training in your weekly routine is important.

Calm your mind and heart to reduce stress by using meditation, yoga, Pilates or simple breathing exercises.

There are also advancements in medications and procedures to help those that are

already struggling

To learn more about Bridgeport Hospital and its continuum of care, visit their website at: www.bridgeport hospital.org