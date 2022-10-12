New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine and Associate Chief Medical Officer at Bridgeport Hospital, about the importance of getting the latest COVID-19 booster shot, and who should get it.
Dr. Buller answers the following questions:
- What is different about this latest vaccine?
- Who should be getting a booster?
- If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?
- Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?
- Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about
minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
To learn more, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org.