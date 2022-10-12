New Haven, CT (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine and Associate Chief Medical Officer at Bridgeport Hospital, about the importance of getting the latest COVID-19 booster shot, and who should get it.

Dr. Buller answers the following questions:

  • What is different about this latest vaccine?
  • Who should be getting a booster?
  • If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?
  • Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?
  • Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about
    minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?

To learn more, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org.