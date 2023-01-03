New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Joe Petreycik, RN –Coordinator, Cardiac Rehab Program, at Bridgeport Hospital about practical approaches to healthy eating and exercise.

In this segment, Joe answers the following questions:

What are the core recommendations for exercise & diet

to help prevent heart disease or stroke?

What are the best ways a person can eat healthy and

get enough exercise?

How do diet & exercise guidelines evolve as a

person ages?

Exercising is great, but can come with some risks. Are there any warning signs people should be aware of?

To learn more, visit www.bridgeport hospital.org