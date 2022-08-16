New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Victor Mejia, a Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital, who is an expert on minimally invasive heart procedures and their benefits.

In this interview, Dr. Mejia answers the following questions:

What procedures are available for those in need of a valve replacement?

What is a TAVR?

How does this compare to a traditional, surgical, valve replacement?

What are the benefits of a TAVR?

What are the first steps for someone in need of this procedure?

How does someone find out more about their options and what’s best for them?

To learn more, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org.