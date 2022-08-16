New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Victor Mejia, a Cardiologist at Bridgeport Hospital, who is an expert on minimally invasive heart procedures and their benefits.
In this interview, Dr. Mejia answers the following questions:
- What procedures are available for those in need of a valve replacement?
- What is a TAVR?
- How does this compare to a traditional, surgical, valve replacement?
- What are the benefits of a TAVR?
- What are the first steps for someone in need of this procedure?
- How does someone find out more about their options and what’s best for them?
To learn more, visit www.bridgeporthospital.org.