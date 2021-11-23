Yale New Haven Health Check: Nutrition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health.

Fad diets are everywhere, promising rapid weight loss. A quick fix. But are they effective?

Bridgeport Hospital registered dietitian Kathryn Pisano weighs in telling us how to spot a fad diet and how they are not sustainable for long term weight loss.

Pisano recommends seeing a registered dietitian like herself to develop healthy eating habits rather than diets.

To learn more, visit BridgeportHospital.org.