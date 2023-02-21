New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The use of Telehealth dramatically increased during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It still stands as a valuable resource for people to get the care they need.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Jaclyn O’Connor, Telehealth Medical Director at Bridgeport Hospital.

In this segment, Dr. O’Connor explains what Telehealth is and how it works.

She answers the following questions:

When is a telehealth visit with a doctor a viable option, compared to an

in-person visit?

What can be done during a virtual (telehealth) visit?

Can one get prescriptions/referrals through a telehealth visit?

Will the patient’s primary care provider be informed about the care

received by the patient?

What happens if a patient needs a follow-up visit?

You can learn more at https://www.bridgeporthospital.org/