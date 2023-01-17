New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Bridgeport Hospital about aneurysms: what they are, and how they are treated.
In this segment, Dr. DiLuozzo answers the following questions:
- What causes someone to have an aneurysm?
- What are some of the symptoms to watch out for?
- How do you know if you’re likely to have an aneurysm?
- What are the treatment options available?
- What is the down time after surgery for an aneurysm?
- How can people prevent an aneurysm from happening?
- What are the chances of recovery after an aneurysm?
To learn more, visit www.bridgeport hospital.org