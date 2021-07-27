Yale New Haven Health doctor offers tips for having a healthy, happy summer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s summertime! And as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in Connecticut, more people are getting outside and being active. With that, though, comes increased risk of injury.

Luckily Dr. Rock Ferrigno and the Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital are here to help.

“We are pleased that people are getting out,” Dr. Ferrigno says. “We understand that there’s injuries that occur. Everything from a weed wacker mishap, to lawnmowers, and also people are getting out on their boats and motorcycles. We want to be here for our patients in our community to help care for them.”

He added that each season can affect our health in different ways, and gave CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko some tips on how to stay healthy and safe this summer.

“In the summertime, it’s really warm out,” he explains. “Be careful, drink water, use sunblock, find shade and if you feel yourself getting warm, get out of the heat.”

He says this is especially important if you have pre-existing conditions, like diabetes or heart issues.

This next one is for you thrill-seekers out there:

“Tip two is wear a helmet,” Dr. Ferrigno says. “You are a different person after a head injury, and that is devastating for us to see. We see injuries where if a patient was wearing their helmet, it could have made the world of difference.”

And his final tip for having a healthy, happy summer?

“The third tip is get out and enjoy the summer and the sun and all the fun that’s out there,” he says with a smile. “We’re here for you should you get injured along the way.”

And he adds that whatever care you need, Bridgeport Hospital has it all.

“Having the Yale New Haven Health system behind us,” he explains. “We get to use the whole breadth of our system to refer our patients into all these different specialty cares, it’s incredibly satisfying.”

To learn more, visit bridgeporthospital.org