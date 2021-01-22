Year of the Smile with Spark Clear Aligners

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year is here and if you’re like most people, you’re ready to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to new beginnings. If a new beginning for you starts with a healthy, beautiful smile you are in luck!
Orthodontist, Dr. Michael DePascale, is here to help you decide how to decipher teeth-straightening options.
The following questions are covered:
- What is the top question you receive when prospective patients come into your office for a consultation?
- What are some of the clear aligner advantages?
- What clear aligner brand do you recommend and why?
- What sets this brand apart from the other competition?
If you want to learn more about Spark aligners, view patient before/after images, or find a provider, go to sparkaligners.com.