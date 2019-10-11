Your Lighting Source is much more than elegant lighting fixtures

WEST HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) Slightly off the beaten path, on Railroad Avenue is a boutique lighting showroom. Your Lighting Source prides itself on years of personalized customer service as well as a wide selection of lamps and lighting fixtures of all price points.

The store’s owner and staff have a combined 90 years of experience in selling lighting. “We definitely have a good feel for the customers and what they’re looking for” says owner Michael Bertona.

Store manager Jill McKearney loves helping people accent their homes. “I would describe lighting as jewelry for your home. It describes your personality. To me it just make the home warm and inviting” say says. McKearney has traveled to customer’s homes to get a feel of space and size for the perfect lighting solutions.

Some of the most popular styles right now are transitional, which is a mix of traditional and modern, as well as the rustic farmhouse look in fixtures. The store also sells ceiling fans, prints and accessories with both seasonal and coastal styles.

McKearney says customers often request American companies. Their custom made Hammerton line out of Utah is a high end favorite. She feels like their smaller show room is not overwhelming for customers when they are starting out on their search for the perfect lamp or lighting fixture.