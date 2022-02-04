Your Lighting Source offers state of the art lighting and home accessories with customer service to match

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — From the moment you walk in the showroom, until your project is complete, Your Lighting Source will help you every step of the way.

“Whether you’re looking for kitchen lighting pendants over your island or you’re looking for multiple fixtures for a newly built home, we’re here to service your needs,” says store manager Jessica Bobinski.

Located right across from the west haven train station, the lighting showroom is easily accessible and perfect for shopping local.

“We’re a lighting showroom, but we carry much more than that. We carry ceiling fans, mirrors, home decor, so we’re a one stop shop to make your life easier for both trade and the everyday customer,” said Bobinski.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to Your Lighting Source to see everything the showroom has to offer.