NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is this weekend and although it might be a little different, we are still talking lots of candy and sugar!



Here with some tips to keep your Halloween healthy is Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Carissa Galloway.



The following are covered:

What are your tips for smart candy consumption?

What do you recommend families do before trick or treating or heading out to collect candy?

Any safety tips?



To learn more, click here.