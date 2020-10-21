Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Hispanic Heritage Month
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Will voting in a non-battleground state make a difference?
Top Stories
State to allocate $20 million to local health districts amid pandemic
Psychologist discusses cognitive strategies for remote learning
Video
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tours Mobile Mammography unit, urges breast cancer screenings amid pandemic
Video
After years grappling with Google, Europe has tips for US
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
8 Things To Do
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Hartford Athletic
Hartford Athletic Live
High School
New England Patriots
NY Giants
UConn Huskies
NBA
MLB
NHL
Masters Report
Top Stories
No. 10 Florida, Mullen plan to resume practice next week
Top Stories
2020 Travelers Championship generates over $1.6 million for charity
Flores: Decision to replace Fitzpatrick with Tua was tough
Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports
The Latest: NFL’s Washington team not yet allowing fans
CT Style
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Health Matters
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
New England Dairy & Food Council: Maximizing your trip to the supermarket
Video
Top Stories
Middlesex Health: Opens new center for digestive health
Video
Top Stories
Land N’ Sea Powersports to hold winter open house with major deals
Video
Standard Oil of CT proudly sponsors News 8’s ‘Positively Pink’ campaign
Video
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar Offers Brunch!
Video
Law Down: Navigating your workers’ compensation case
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Protected: CT Congressional Results
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Trending Stories
PD: Naugatuck couple forced child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks & drink hot sauce
Video
Track and trace shows increase in CT COVID-19 positivity rate mostly comes from informal gatherings, carpooling
Video
Today’s Forecast
Stamford-based Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to federal charges as part of $8B settlement, AP reports
Video
NY governor asks CT, NJ residents to avoid nonessential travel to his state
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 to broadcast debate between candidates for CT’s Third Congressional District, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Video
Welcome to NewsNation
Video
More Don't Miss