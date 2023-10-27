HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The contributions that men of color have made across Connecticut will be recognized at a gala on Friday night in Hartford.

The 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bushnell Theater.

The event will commemorate the contributions that men of color have made in business, education, entrepreneurship and more. The goal is to provide financial support for the advancement of young men of color.

June Archer, founder and creator of 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala and Awards joined News 8 to discuss what the event is all about.

