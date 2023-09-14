DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – The countdown is on for Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair, the Durham Fair.

The festivities will begin on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

This year, the Durham Fair will celebrate its 103rd anniversary alongside numerous performers, families and over 30 non-profit organizations. Musical artists such as Lauren Alaina, Rick Springfield and Lee Greenwood will take the main stage throughout the weekend.

Along with live music, community members will be able to explore art exhibitions, magic shows, wine and cider tastings, local food vendors, motorized events such as a demolition derby and visit over 1000 animals in three different livestock barns.

Debbie Huscher and the iconic cow mascot Marigold joined News 8 to discuss all aspects of the fair including how to make one of the fair’s signature dishes, Colossal Apple Crisp.

To see the full interview with Debbie Huscher and Marigold watch the video above.