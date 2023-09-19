GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy music, dancing, storytelling and more at the GreenStage Guilford Live Arts festival.

The festival will take place from Sept. 17-24 in Downtown Guildford and will include 21 performers. Executive Director of the GreenStage Guilford Live Arts Festival, Peter Hawes, and Owner, Founder and Creative Director at Air Temple Art, Stacey Strange joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming festival.

Learn more about the 2023 GreenStage Guilford Live Arts Festival here.

See the full interview with Hawes and Strange in the video above.