NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy live music, food trucks and more at the 30th Annual Connecticut Folk Fest & Green Expo.

The festival will take place on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at New Haven’s Edgerton Park. Board President of CT Folk, Thabis Rich joined News 8 to talk more about the upcoming event.

