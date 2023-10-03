HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One of Connecticut’s oldest and most diverse film festivals is getting ready to kick off!

The 36th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival is set to take place from Oct. 6 to 15 and will feature a collection of 100 LGBTQ films. Out Film CT Festival Co-Director, Shane Engstrom, and Director of “Holding Space for Each Other”, Constance Kristofik, joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming festival.

Learn more about the Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival here.

To see the full interview with Engstrom and Kristofik, watch the video above.