NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy diverse food trucks and live entertainment when you stop by the Naugatuck Food Truck Festival.

The festival takes place on August 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Green at 21 Maple St. Debra Deptula from Naugatuck Food Truck Festival and Todd Henry from On The Flip Side food truck joined News 8 to cook up some fried chicken sandwiches.

