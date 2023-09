NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Let’s be honest, nobody does pizza like New Haven and now guests will be able to try some of the country’s best pizza at the APizza Feast!

The event will take place on Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. to 10- p.m. in Downtown New Haven. Connecticut’s Pizza Guru Colin M. Caplan and Brian Wolf joined News 8 to talk about the popular event.

Learn more about the eighth annual APizza Feast here.

See the full interview with Caplan and Wolf in the video above.