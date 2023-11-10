NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As we know, tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, and “Vets Rock” is back at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. This 9th annual event is a way to celebrate our service members and focus on enhancing their lives through employment opportunities, Veteran service organizations and other resources.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined by Juliette Berry, Public Events Manager at Mohegan Sun, to talk about the exciting activities people can expect at this year’s “Vets Rock” event, which happens on Saturday, November 11, starting at Noon.

Juliette says, “The Vets Rock Foundation was started by the Mohegan Tribe, so to give back to our community, we put on this event every year.”

Juliette reminds our viewers that News 8’s Gil Simmons will be hosting the event’s opening ceremony. Below is the day’s schedule:

11:00am – 12:00pm – Opening Ceremony

The Shops at Mohegan Sun

Hosted by Gil Simmons of WTNH

Members of Mohegan Sun Executive Team along with other influential speakers will discuss the importance of the military and show their gratitude for Veterans.

Tibal Color Guard to post flags for a live performance and the National Anthem

performed by Norwich Free Academy Choir

Noon – 4:00pm/VETS Rock Expo

Uncas Ballroom-Located in Mohegan Sun’s Sky Convention Center

Veteran Service Organizations, Educational Services and companies looking to provide benefits to Veterans and military members will host tables and offer services.

A Job Fair featuring 20+ exhibitors,hosted by Mohegan Sun will also be available during the expo, to assist service members and their families in accessing career opportunities.

Yale New Haven Health will be providing complimentary flu shots to all attendees

Please visit the Mohegan Sun website to view an assortment of Military Discounts available to anyone with a non-expired military ID, including active duty, veterans

and military dependents.

The event is free to attend, however, they ask that everyone sign up in advance.

To see a full schedule of events, and to pre-register, be sure to visit the Mohegan Sun website at https://mohegansun.com/vets-rock.html