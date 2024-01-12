NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eliminating barriers to learning. This is the primary goal of ACES Assistive Technology Services. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Stephanie Piselli and Jessica Oraizietti, both Assistive Technology Specialists with ACES Assistive Technology Services. They came in to discuss how their services work, and to talk about some of the tools, programs and software they use to help facilitate learning for students of all ages.

Stephanie shows our viewers some of their devices and explains what type of learners could benefit from using them. She says, “Assistive Technology in general ranges anywhere from low tech to high tech. So, right here we have some mid-tech options. Here is an example of a modified mouse for people who have difficulties with fine motor skills.” “And this is an example of a high technology device where students can communicate, using a speech generating program.”

Watch the complete interview above and you’ll see a demonstration of some of the Assistive Technology equipment available for students to use for improved learning and communicating in the classroom. These include the following:

The app. Proloqo2Go – An easy to use communication app for people who cannot speak or need help being understood. Tap the screen and it will speak a message.



– An easy to use communication app for people who cannot speak or need help being understood. Tap the screen and it will speak a message. The C Pen Reader – Scans text, works or sentences and reads it aloud. Also segments words, individually. Great for students who have difficulty reading.

– Scans text, works or sentences and reads it aloud. Also segments words, individually. Great for students who have difficulty reading. The Roller Ball – A tracking, ball-shaped computer mouse for people with limited mobility in their arms. This allows only finger movements to direct cursor location on a computer screen.

ACES Assistive Technology Services offers “push-in” programs for public schools. First, they’ll conduct an evaluation and see what kinds of tools would help the learners. Then from there, they recommend consultative services, and will work with the service teams at the public schools, to support them and work with the student, using those tools, to maximize their potential.

Stephanie tells our viewers how adults in the community can benefit from these services as well. She says, “We’re really excited to partner with a state-funded contract. It’s called the CT Tech Act and we are going to have a Learning and Demonstration Center at ACES, where individuals can in come and kind of trial different devices and equipment, and see If it would, you know, fit their needs.” “Then, we can kind of recommend things from there. So, it’s a really exciting partnership and we’re just happy to have it.”

For more information about ACES Assistive Technology Services available in the public schools and for the Learning and Demonstration Center at ACES, you can contact your schools’ Pupil Services Department, or contact ACES directly. Visit their website at: https://www.aces.org/services/clinical-services/assistive-technology/