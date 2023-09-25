NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Inspiring learning through the arts: From dance, to drama, to music, to even media arts, ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School (WIMS) has relocated back to its original home in Hamden, giving students a wide range of opportunities for creative expression. The arts are infused into every aspect of learning there, and families can still apply to enroll for this school year.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School Principal Todd Solli and Magnet Theme Coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak, to talk about the school’s unique, creative curriculum, and some of their programming highlights.

October 1st is the deadline to apply, and parents are encouraged to find out more. Principal Todd Solli tells our viewers about their learning philosophy. He says, “We believe that arts inspire learning, so everything we do incorporates arts integration. So, whether it’s a math class, a literacy class, science class, or social studies, we incorporate the arts. We feel that the arts are essential to learning for our students.”

Magnet Theme Coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak talks about some of the unique classes that students can participate in at ACES WIMS, “ We have a terrific strings program, and we have all types of different artistry-everything from visual arts to photography, to STEAM, to animation, so it’s a wide offering for all of our students. We focus each year on a different thematic show, as well. Last year it was ‘The Lion King Junior’ and this year it’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’ So, we’re happy to announce that.”

Principal Solli values learning outside of the classroom, and he discusses a very special field trip, taken last year by students in some of the upper grades. He says, “Every 5th through 8th grader was able to go to New York City and see the ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway.” “It was a spectacular event, and we look forward to doing it again, not this year, but the next year, to see maybe something else, like ‘The Music Man,’ or something else.”

Ingrid says, “Any child that really is interested in the arts, all different types of arts, we’re perfect for that. We are a K-8 Magnet School, so we start with arts integration in kindergarten, when they’re four or five years old, and then by the time they get to 8th grade, and the older grades, they really have more finite skills. Then, they sort of know what they really want to do, with regards to the arts. But if your child is interested in any form of the arts, we are really for you.”



Many students go on to the ACES Educational Center for the Arts (ECA), and other ACES schools in New Haven. In fact, WIMS has a connection set up, where students from ECA come into the Wintergreen Magnet School on Fridays, to showcase some of what they do at ECA. Principal Solli says, “It’s an exciting addition to our program this year, and we’re happy to have it on board.”

The deadline to apply to ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School, for this school year,

is Sat., October 1st. Learn more at www.aces.org/wims.