NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Albertus Magnus College is helping to fight the state’s shortage of nurses with a new Bachelors of Science in Nursing program, launching in the Fall of 2024.

It is a traditional four year program. During the first year, students will take pre-requisite courses. The next three years will involve hands-on learning.

“They’ll have the opportunity to practice in the skills lab, real-life clinical experiences in a safe environment. And they’re then going to have the opportunity to then go out into the community and practice with our local clinical partners,” Cynthia Jeffrey, the inaugural director of the program said.

Inside the clinical lab, students will practice and learn using manikins with symptoms that are generated using technology.

“He’s blinking, he’s breathing, he has all of his pulses so the student can practice pulses. He also has the ability to bleed internally or externally,” Jeffrey said.

Albertus Magnus College is the most diverse Catholic college in New England. The school is looking forward to program graduates that come from various backgrounds that can apply the principles they learned during their time at college to their careers.

“We have such a diverse patient population, that we need a diverse nursing population taking care of those patients,” Jeffrey said. “We have our Four Dominican Pillars; our study, our prayer, community and service. That’s just everything that encompasses nursing.”

