NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH )- What Matters is a monthly series where experts from Albertus Magnus College weigh in on topics affecting our daily lives.

The New Year is here, and a lot of people have New Year’s Resolutions on their minds, but instead of trying to give up something, why not invest in something? That something could be yourself!



Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Dr. Howard C. Fero, Ph.D., the Director of Graduate Leadership Programs and Professor of Management and Leadership at Albertus Magnus College. He came to discuss this program at Albertus Magnus, and why you might want to learn more about it.

Dr. Fero says, “Well, we have our Masters of Science in Management and Organizational Leadership (MSMOL) program, and actually we’ve just re-envisioned the program and we’ve made it a 30-credit program instead of what it was: a 36-credit program.” “As we head into the New Year, the question always is, what can you do for yourself, and how can you set goals for yourself, and what better goal is there, than to advance yourself, better yourself, and make yourself a stronger person and a stronger leader in your organization, as well as in your personal life. That’s really what the Masters Program is all about.” “As much as you’re getting an academic Master’s Degree and you’re going to work for it, you’re also developing yourself, because the skills that you’re going to be learning, the things that you’re going to be exploring in classes, are things that are important in all walks of life. No matter what industry you’re in, no matter what.”

Watch the whole interview above, and you’ll learn more about what Albertus Magnus College has to offer, as Dr. Howard Fero answers the following questions:

How long does this MSMOL program take to complete?

What sets this program apart, compared to similar ones?

Who would get the most out of this degree? What type of careers?

How are the classes structured?

Are there virtual options? Can people come in hybrid?

What are the next steps for someone who might be considering

this kind of program?

You can learn more about this program at https://www.albertus.edu/graduate-degrees/.

Albertus Magnus College will be holding a Graduate Studies Virtual Information Session

on Wed., January 31 at 6 pm via Zoom. For more information, call admissions at 1-800-394-9982.

Albertus Magnus College was founded in 1925 by the Dominican Sisters of Peace, whose essential mission was to provide a strong liberal arts foundation along with a commitment to instilling the four Dominican Pillars of study, prayer, community, and service. Albertus prepares students to become responsible, productive citizens and lifelong learners, encouraging them to contribute to their communities and become moral leaders in a rapidly changing, globally connected world.