NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is making its return to Connecticut on Saturday for an AEW Collision episode.

The AEW tours across North America weekly and features some of the top names in professional wrestling.

AEW Collision will be at Mohegan Sun on Saturday, Oct. 28. Guests can buy tickets on the website here.

“The Redeemer” Miro, the most renowned Bulgarian professional wrestler in the world and former AEW TNT champion joined News 8 to discuss his professional journey and the AEW’s return.

