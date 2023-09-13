HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you interested in enjoying authentic Egyptian food? If so, make sure you stop by the annual Egyptian Festival.

The festival will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virgin Mary & Archangel Michael Coptle Orthodox Church. Maria Salib and Reham Morkos joined News 8 to give us a little taste of what you can expect at the upcoming festival.

Learn more about the Annual Egyptian Festival here.

See the full interview with Salib and Morkosin the video above.