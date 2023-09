SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Learn the art of playing the ukulele at the Second Annual Nutmeg Ukulele Festival.

Nutmeg Ukulele Festival will take place Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eno Memorial Hall. Programs Manager Sarah Oberg and Arnie Scholovitz joined News 8 to talk about what guests can expect.

Learn more about the 2nd Annual Nutmeg Ukulele Festival and buy tickets here.

See the full interview with Oberg and Scholovitz in the video above.