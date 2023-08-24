MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) – Visit the heart of one of America’s oldest Indian reservations when you visit the annual Schemitzun: Feast of Green Corn and Dance.

The end-of-summer harvest feast will take place Aug. 26-27 at the Mashantucket Pequot Cultural Grounds and will feature traditional and contemporary tribal dance exhibitions, live music, and more.

Preonna Boyd Cannon, Ms. Mashantucket, and Nakai Northup, a committee member, joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming festival.



Learn more about the Schemitzun: Feast of Green Corn and Dance here.