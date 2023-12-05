EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Make entertaining this holiday season easy with help from T&J Supermarket. The locally owned store has been serving the community for decades.

Donna Angeletti second generation owner, works hard to keep prices reasonable for customers.

“The prices of groceries are going up in general. We’re a small store, but our prices didn’t go up like a lot of the other stores did,” Angeletti said.

The supermarket is located at 875 N High Street in East Haven. The staff prides itself on bringing the best options to customers.

“Over the years, you know what the customer wants, you’re going to give them what they want, they buy the same things every year,” Dave Cretella, the produce manager said.

Every December the supermarket hosts a Seafood Sale. Angeletti said people will cross state lines just to shop the sale. The options range from lobster tails, to scallops, to multiple varieties of shrimp.

“We offer anything and everything they would want on their Christmas Eve dinner,” Angeletti said.

