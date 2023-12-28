NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Now that the new year is on its way, people are starting to think about updating their kitchens and replacing older appliances. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Kevin Sullivan, CFO of Art’s TV & Appliances, to discuss what’s trending, the expansion of their showroom, along with some tips for winter and spring project updates for homeowners.

Kevin says that they will be bringing in new merchandise from popular manufacturers and will be updating current floor displays to give customers a sample of new products that are hitting the market.

The new showroom will be the perfect place for homeowners to get a good sense of what new products are available and how they work, as homeowners start to plan their winter and spring projects.

Kevin says, “Working with us is very easy and reliable because we have combined, over 150 years’ worth of experience in this industry. We will make all the recommendations you’re looking for, based on the goals of your upcoming project and can even assist in communication with your various contractors and designers to help keep the project moving smoothly. This is valuable for homeowners who don’t normally know the ins and outs of the home improvement projects.”

Art’s TV & Appliance is a family-owned Appliances and Electronics store based in North Haven, CT. Since 1953, Art’s TV & Appliance has served customers in all of Connecticut with low prices on Appliances and Electronics products and top-notch customer service. Visit their website at www.artstvonline.com.