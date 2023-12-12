NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Spielman of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Spielman recommends to our viewer, Brett, who could really use some advice today:

“I am in the Army Reserve, and I was injured while I was driving home from my active reserve weekend. The person who hit me with their car has very little insurance. Am I covered by my government insurance?” – Brett Y.



If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond. To learn more, click here Or Call 1-800-Haymond