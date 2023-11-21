NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Haymond, Founder of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends to our viewer, Alex, who could really use some advice today:

“I was involved in what I thought was a standard rear-end collision. Initially I believed I wasn’t hurt, but pain grew and two days later I was diagnosed with a cracked vertebrae. The insurance company is being very difficult, I need your opinion on what to do.”

– Alex J.

