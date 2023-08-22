NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Haymond, Founder of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends to our viewer, Andrew, who could really use your advice today:

“I was out last week and a car hit me while I was crossing the street. He must have been taking a right on red, because I never saw him… My ankle is broken and I need help.

What should I do?” – Andrew C

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.