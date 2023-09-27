NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Haymond, owner of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Spielman recommends to our viewer, Kurt, who could really use some advice today:

“I’m still in my first year motorcycle riding. I heard you previously say

the Fall is your favorite time to ride. Is there anything I should be

aware of as the seasons turn?”- Kurt

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.