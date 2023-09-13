HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents at Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden always have something to look forward to, whether it be participating in a new activity or growing relationships with neighbors.

Bill Richards moved into the community roughly a year ago. He says the transition has given him both time and freedom.

“I don’t have to cook, I don’t have to go to the store. I was taking care of my wife who has dementia, unfortunately and I found myself doing everything. Here, all this is done for me,” Bill said.

Bill’s daughter Lynn Leite says the community was the perfect fit for her parents. Her father is an assisted living resident and her mother lives in the memory care unit.

“The idea that she can be just down the hall and cared for. And she’s thriving in the memory unit here. She seems happy every time I go to see her,” Lynn said.

Living at Benchmark has allowed Bill to form and grow new friendships. He and his friend Ted are known around the community, whether they’re playing pool or making jokes.

“They’ve made a great match, they made a great friendship. And that’s what we try to do for all of our residents,” Mia Criscuolo, executive director for Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden said.

These new friendships are able to flourish during the many programs and activities offered at Benchmark, including:

Indoor and outdoor concerts

Painting and craft classes

Drumming classes

Exercise classes

Cooking demonstrations

Group discussions

Benchmark brings a team of experienced associates so families know their loved ones are being cared for.

“They’re keeping me up to date with what’s going on with them or if they see something that’s out of the ordinary, they call right away and let me know and I can either intervene or tell them to go ahead and do what they feel is necessary,” Lynn said.

To learn more about Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden, and the organization’s other communities in the region, click here.