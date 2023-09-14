GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bishop’s Orchards has been serving Connecticut families for more than 150 years. Sarah Bishop DellaVentura, 6th generation owner and COO of Bishop’s Orchards, said the destination is always evolving to bring customers the best experience possible.

“We’ve always been about creating memories,” DellaVentura said.

Expansion is underway to make the experience more convenient. Previously, picking pumpkins was done at the farm market, now the activity has been relocated closer to the apple orchard. The apple picking season is expected to last through October and possibly into November. Bishop’s Orchards has 20 different apple varieties.

“We have a great apple crop this year, the trees are just bursting with apples,” DellaVentura said.

After choosing a pumpkin and picking apples, there is still plenty to do in the family activity area:

Corn Maze

Bubble Barn

Apple Train

Pedal Carts

Hay Maze

Slides

The Little Red Barn will host trivia on Thursday evenings and there will be live music on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

To learn more about Bishop’s Orchards, click here.