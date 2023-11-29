NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is a special time of year for many cultures. The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center features multiples displays for Christmas.

“We are celebrating the birth of Christ. And for us, one way we do that is to put on shows that feature nativity scenes,” Bethany Sheffer, center curator said.

The center refers to these religious scenes as a Creche, which is a three dimensional nativity or manger scene. There are currently two displays featuring these religious settings, “Christmas in the Americas” and “Celebrating 800 Years of the Creche.”

“This year is actually the 800 anniversary of the first nativity scene that was created by St. Francis of Assisi, in Greccio, Italy. And it was in a cave,” Sheffer said.

In honor of that first nativity scene, the center transformed this exhibit into what looks like a cave for visitors to walk through.

Between both displays, there are more than 50 different regions and cultures features, appealing to the diverse community in New Haven and across the state.

“We really want people to feel welcome here and to feel like they’re represented,” Sheffer said.

Admission to the center is free. Both exhibits will be availble for visitors to view through the new year. For more details, click here.