MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pilgrim Furniture offers a variety of furniture pieces for every room in your home, so it’s easy to find what you’re looking for.

Jenny Souza is the showroom sales manager and a design consultant at the Milford location.

“Pilgrim Furniture has been family owned, Connecticut grown for over 60 years now,” Souza said.

If you’re looking for quality, Daniel’s Amish is 100% solid hardwood construction. The brand carries a selection of wood types, finishes and hardware pieces.

“Modern, Farmhouse style with the light in bright,” Souza said. “If you don’t want to hop on the trends, you can always stick with the traditional cherry or maple.”

The store’s fabric selection is another feature that keeps customers coming back, from neutral colors and patterns, to more vibrant options.

“You usually can have it in your home the following week if we have it in stock and ready to go,” Souza said.

Pilgrim furniture carries mattresses for every price point, and each mattress comes with a ten year warranty.

Pilgrim Furniture has locations in both Milford and Southington. To learn more, click here.