NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As we head into the colder months of the year, a lot of homeowners give up their outdoor living spaces. But, it doesn’t have to be that way, according to Charles Gamarekian, CEO and President of Cambridge Pavingstones. He recently spoke with Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews, with some tips on how homeowners can enjoy their outdoor spaces year-round.

Charles says, “It should be used all four seasons. No reason not to grill on your outdoor kitchen. No reason not to be around that fire. Absolutely. This is a transition from the inside of your home. Outside is an investment. Use that outdoor living room all four seasons.”

But what do you need, in order to make that happen? Charles recommends that you add a fireplace, and possibly, a pavilion. Both are available through Cambridge Pavingstones. He says, “A fireplace is going to get you warmth. That’s a great conversation area. You can also take that fireplace, and have a pavilion built. That pavilion is going to keep the inclement weather off.” “You can add a TV screen. It’s a meeting room. It’s a dining room, a place for the kids to assemble.”

You can extend your time outdoors by adding a heat source near seating areas. Besides warming up, a fire pit or outdoor fireplace is an excellent place to gather and drink a hot beverage or roast marshmallows!

A pavilion will provide shade from the sun and keep you dry from rain or snow. Include the comforts you enjoy indoors, such as furniture, pillows, a TV, and blankets to share with a friend, while sipping a hot beverage.

Backyard cooking isn’t limited to summertime! Add a grill or Asado cooker, and you can try cooking some of your favorite comfort foods all year round.

Cambridge offers a NEW fully assembled pizza oven/fireplace combo that creates a great gathering place all year! Making pizzas is one of the most inclusive social activities – it brings friends and family together around dancing flames and home-cooked authentic, delicious food!

Homeowners can find inspiration by looking at Cambridge’s online brochure or social media platforms. In order to pick and choose which products to use, homeowners can use the DesignScape Visualizer, a free tool offered by Cambridge, to virtually design your backyard.

You may have heard that Cambridge Pavers and kits have Armor Tech. So, what does that mean? Well, most people choose their hardscape material because of the vibrant colors and the tight, smooth finish, Armor Tech, included in all of their products. It is their trademark technology, which assures that smoothness and rich color will remain the same for years to come.

And how can homeowners get started on these outdoor projects? Just visit www.cambridgepavers.com, and plug in your zip code. You’ll be shown the closest authorized dealer in your area. You can also send in a request for a contractor to come visit you at no charge, for an estimate.